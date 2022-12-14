Busan to Propose Hybrid Approach to Building Gadeok New Airport

The city of Busan hopes to use a hybrid approach to building the Gadeok New Airport, using both land reclamation and floating construction.

It will submit the proposal to the Land Ministry, offering a way to open the airport before the hosting of World Expo 2030 Busan.

The plan is to open by 2029 with the terminal built through land reclamation and the runway site through floating construction for the first time in the world.

In April, the Land Ministry’s preliminary feasibility study forecast that with a 13.7 trillion won investment and a smooth construction process, the Gadeok New Airport will open as the first floating airport in the country by June of 2035.

The Land Ministry had also said it will accept a better plan at any time if the city has alternative suggestions.