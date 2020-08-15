NewsBusan News

Busan to Provide Beach Information Via its YouTube Channel

BeFM News

The city of Busan announced that it will provide various relative information at major beaches every morning for the first time in the country.

Ahead of the popular summer vacation season, the city has prepared an online program corner called ‘How’s the beach today?’ on its official YouTube channel ‘DynamicBusan’ where visitors can get reminders on related news and information such as safety rules to keep in mind at the beach.

Firefighters from the Busan Fire & Disaster Headquarters will be featured in the videos to provide information on how to play safely in the waters.

 

