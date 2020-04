The city of Busan has decided to provide financial support for cultural artists having difficulties in their livelihood and creative activities due to COVID-19.

Busan City announced today that it has prepared an ’emergency support plan for cultural artists’ with the Busan Cultural Foundation.

The city provides emergency livelihood support of 500,000 won to 3,200 artists with proof of cultural art activity.

The city plans to simplify the payment process to minimize inconvenience.