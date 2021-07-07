Image: Omni Matryx/Pixabay
NewsBusan News

Busan to Raise its Social Distancing to Level 2 For a Week

Haps Staff

The city of Busan has announced that it will raise its social distancing level to Level 2 for a week beginning today.

52 positive cases were confirmed as of 1 p.m. yesterday.

As cases have risen across the country and along with the summer vacation season, cases from outside Busan have been detected at entertainment facilities, including bars and clubs.

People from Seoul who have carried the virus have come to Busan to enjoy the relaxed rules at bars and clubs around the city.

What this Means

Restaurants and cafes will return to closing at midnight as well as the six entertainment-type facilities designated by the government.

Only delivery and take-out are available from midnight until 5 a.m.

Private gatherings will remain at 8 people, though events and gatherings will be reduced from 500 people to 100 people.

Religious facilities must have one seat spaced within 50% of the first level while all eating, lodging, gatherings, and events are prohibited.

 


