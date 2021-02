The city of Busan will receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines today and start administering the vaccinations from Friday, the 26th.

16 health centers and 15 hospitals will receive doses for 6,900 people today

and 172 hospitals will receive doses for 25,800 people on the 27th.

The vaccines will first go to 24,962 people under the age of 65 at nursing hospitals and nursing facilities.

Among them, 93.9% have agreed to receive the vaccines. The region’s first vaccine recipient has yet to be chosen.