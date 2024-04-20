Busan to Recruit 120 Foreign Students For The “Specialized Visa Program”

The city of Busan will recruit outstanding foreign talents to settle in the region through the “Specialized Visa Program” until May 10.

The “Specialized Visa Program” is a foreign policy initiative led by the Ministry of Justice to encourage the settlement of suitable foreigners in areas linked to declining populations, industries, jobs, and local universities. Its aims include expanding the residential population, promoting economic activities, and curbing population outflows.

In January, the Seo-gu, Dong-gu, and Yeongdo-gu districts were selected as target areas for the Specialized Visa Program.

The recruitment targets 120 foreign students who have graduated from universities in the Busan area.

Residents of Seo-gu, Dong-gu, and Yeongdo-gu, areas with declining populations, or those intending to work or start businesses in these areas, can apply for a residential visa (F-2-R) upon recommendation from the Mayor of Busan. However, applicants must also meet requirements such as proficiency in the Korean language, in addition to residency and employment conditions.

Those interested in applying should visit the relevant district offices (Seo-gu, Dong-gu, Yeongdo-gu) with the required documents, including a recommendation letter from the head of a university in the Busan area, by 6 p.m. on May 10.