Busan News

Busan to Recruit 120 Foreign Students For The “Specialized Visa Program”

By BeFM News

The city of Busan will recruit outstanding foreign talents to settle in the region through the “Specialized Visa Program” until May 10.

The “Specialized Visa Program” is a foreign policy initiative led by the Ministry of Justice to encourage the settlement of suitable foreigners in areas linked to declining populations, industries, jobs, and local universities. Its aims include expanding the residential population, promoting economic activities, and curbing population outflows.

In January, the Seo-gu, Dong-gu, and Yeongdo-gu districts were selected as target areas for the Specialized Visa Program.

The recruitment targets 120 foreign students who have graduated from universities in the Busan area.

Residents of Seo-gu, Dong-gu, and Yeongdo-gu, areas with declining populations, or those intending to work or start businesses in these areas, can apply for a residential visa (F-2-R) upon recommendation from the Mayor of Busan. However, applicants must also meet requirements such as proficiency in the Korean language, in addition to residency and employment conditions.

Those interested in applying should visit the relevant district offices (Seo-gu, Dong-gu, Yeongdo-gu) with the required documents, including a recommendation letter from the head of a university in the Busan area, by 6 p.m. on May 10.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Related Articles

Seven Beach Earthing Challenge Begins its First Event in Haeundae Today

Breaking: 4.0 Earthquake Hits Off of Daemado

Mayor Park Meets With Washington Delegation Led By Seattle and Bellevue Mayors

Busan Sees a Surge in Foreign Residents

Mayor Park Meets With the Korea-Japan Friendship Kyoto Prefecture Assembly Member Association

Warm Temps Expected Until the End of the Month

The Latest

Join the BFS Community Culture Fair on Saturday, April 27

Seven Beach Earthing Challenge Begins its First Event in Haeundae Today

Busan to Open First K-Pop High School Ahead of Schedule

Breaking: 4.0 Earthquake Hits Off of Daemado

한국의 게임 문화의 부상

Mayor Park Meets With Washington Delegation Led By Seattle and Bellevue Mayors

Busan
light rain
14 ° C
14 °
14 °
88 %
3.6kmh
100 %
Sat
15 °
Sun
16 °
Mon
16 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
19 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 