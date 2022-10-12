Busan to Release a Dongbaek-jeon Busan Tourism Gift Card for Tourists

The Busan Metropolitan Government will release a Dongbaek-jeon Busan Tourism Gift Card for tourists visiting the city.

The Dongbaekjeon Tourist Gift Voucher card, which will be released in October first in the hope of attracting the 2030 World Expo, will be sold on the spot for two days on the 14th and 15th, at Busan Station, Gimhae Airport, and Gwangbok-ro, Jung-gu, one per person (100,000 won bill). They are released in limited editions.

Limited edition on-site vendor and period:

— Busan Station▹Eurasia Platform 2nd Floor Busking Zone / October 14-15 (2nd) 10:00-18:00

— Gimhae Airport▹Busan Bank Branch (International Terminal 1st Floor) / October 14th (1st) 10:00~15:30

— Gwangbok-ro▹Busan Bank Sinchang-dong Branch (13 Gwangbokjungang-ro, Jung-gu) / October 14th 10:00~15:30, 15th 10:00~18:00

The 100,000 won Dongbaek-jeon tourism gift card will be sold for a 5 percent discounted price and does not require an app or other procedures.

Next month, the city will sell additional 50,000 won and 100,000 won tourism gift cards for the local currency through branches of Busan Bank.