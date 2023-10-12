Busan to Resume Airport Limousine Bus Service Back to Normal From Next Year

The city of Busan plans to gradually resume and normalize the operation of limousine bus services connecting Haeundae, Busan Station, and Gimhae Airport.

This comes as the demand for transportation increases. The pandemic led to a significant drop in passengers, resulting in financial losses for the limousine bus services.

The plan includes resuming and normalizing eight routes for Haeundae and four routes for Busan Station.

The routes will be gradually restored to full service by March of next year, starting with Haeundae in October and Busan Station in December this year.

The reorganization of the Gimhae Airport limousine route will not only improve accessibility to the airport but also enhance user satisfaction and contribute to the activation of tourism in Busan.

The city aims to promote these changes through various media channels, offering detailed usage information to citizens and tourists.