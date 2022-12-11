Image: Busanjin District
Busan to Revitalize 30 Commerical Districts in Busan Alleyways

BeFM News

The city of Busan announced a project to revitalize 30 commercial districts in Busan alleyways.

The plan is to discover and intensively foster the alleyway commercial districts from this year until 2026.

To do so, it chose 10 project sites in October including the Gamcheon Culture Village Merchants Association in Saha District, the Gunam Night Market Alley in Buk-gu District, and the Songjeong Surfing Street in Haeundae District.

For three years, the city will provide 77 million won for the selected sites and set up dedicated managers for each alley to nurture autonomy.

An additional 70 million won subsidy will be provided to up to 3 sites with the potential for development

 

