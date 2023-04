Starting in May, the city of Busan will seize license plates at night to solve the issue of delinquent vehicle taxpayers.

Local vehicles with two or more cases of arrears and cars from other areas with three or more arrears will be subject to license plate seizure.

As of the end of February, 90,000 vehicles in Busan had a total of 27.1 billion won in automobile tax arrears, accounting for about 14 percent of all arrears in Busan.