While countries around the world are unbarring airports and ports, routes between Korea and Japan, which have been suspended for more than two years due to COVID-19, are also reopening.

Pukwan Ferry announced that the Seonghee vessel and Hamayu vessel will operate daily carrying passengers to and from Busan and Shimonoseki, Japan.

The passenger ferry service resumed between Korea and Japan is the first time in nearly 3 years since international passenger transportation) was banned in March 2020.