Image: City of Busan
Busan News

Busan to Shine Green in 2023’s Life Sharing Week Celebration

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan is turning green for the 2023 Life Sharing Week, taking place from September 11 to 17.

This annual event, now in its sixth edition, aims to honor the selflessness of organ and tissue donors and promote a culture of life sharing.

The festivities kicked off with the “Sharing Life” Green Light Campaign, illuminating prominent landmarks such as Gwangan Bridge, Busan Tower, and City Hall with symbolic green lights.

The event is part of a nationwide campaign organized by the Korea Organ Donation Agency, with Busan City participating since 2020. Beyond the light show, the week features various activities, including the Organ Donation Day Commemoration, Life Sharing Story Exhibition, and a public service announcement initiative to raise awareness about organ donation.

Busan’s Life Sharing Week serves as a reminder of the importance of organ donation in saving lives and fostering a compassionate community.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

How to Check Out Peru’s BAP Union This Week

German Village Beer Festival Promotional Pop-up store ‘Namhae-ro Store’ to Open This Week

Man Drowns at Haeundae Beach

SRT’s Chuseok Reserved Tickets Reach 71% on Gyeongbu Line

Crackdown on Illegal Lodgings Nets 13

Busan Looks For Ways to Attract Chinese Tourists

The Latest

Aragaya Culture Blossoms at the 19th Haman Arts Festival

Eat Like a Local: Real Texas Flavor at Tejano Tex-Mex Barbecue

Haps Teaming Up With the ECCK for an Informal Networking Night September 27th

Visit Busan Pass Begins Full-scale Operations

How to Check Out Peru’s BAP Union This Week

What’s On in Busan: September 11 – September 17

Busan
few clouds
24 ° C
24 °
24 °
88 %
2.1kmh
20 %
Mon
24 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
27 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
26 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 