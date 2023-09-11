Busan to Shine Green in 2023’s Life Sharing Week Celebration

The city of Busan is turning green for the 2023 Life Sharing Week, taking place from September 11 to 17.

This annual event, now in its sixth edition, aims to honor the selflessness of organ and tissue donors and promote a culture of life sharing.

The festivities kicked off with the “Sharing Life” Green Light Campaign, illuminating prominent landmarks such as Gwangan Bridge, Busan Tower, and City Hall with symbolic green lights.

The event is part of a nationwide campaign organized by the Korea Organ Donation Agency, with Busan City participating since 2020. Beyond the light show, the week features various activities, including the Organ Donation Day Commemoration, Life Sharing Story Exhibition, and a public service announcement initiative to raise awareness about organ donation.

Busan’s Life Sharing Week serves as a reminder of the importance of organ donation in saving lives and fostering a compassionate community.