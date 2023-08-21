Travel

Busan to Singapore Flights to Resume After Pandemic Hiatus

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan has announced the resumption of flights to Singapore after a pandemic-induced suspension.

Starting from the 29th of this month, Gimhae Airport will once again offer flights to Singapore.

The journey spans approximately 6 hours, with four weekly flights scheduled Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The Gimhae-Singapore direct route, inaugurated in 2019, faced a temporary hiatus in 2020 due to the widespread outbreak of COVID-19.

In response to this evolving situation, Jeju Airport successfully resumed flights to Singapore in June last year.

Now, Gimhae Airport is poised to reestablish this vital air connection via Singapore Airlines.

In celebration of the reinstated Singapore flights, Singapore Airlines, and Busan City are organizing an event at APEC Nurimaru on the 29th.

Their goal is to strengthen exchanges and foster cooperation between Busan and Singapore, paving the way for future opportunities in both regions.

