Busan to Spend 13.5 Billion Won to Improve Road Conditions

The city of Busan said that it will spend 13.5 billion won this year to improve roads and transportation systems.

8.5 billion won will be invested in improving the slope and alignment of the road by improving facilities in 15 places where traffic accidents are frequent, such as Daecheong Intersection and Gudeok Intersection, and installing roundabouts in three places including the Waseok Underpass.

In addition, 4 billion won will be invested to improve road efficiency in seven places including Haeundae-ro and Baekyangdae-ro, and 1 billion won will be invested in 357 places including Baekyangdae-ro to install traffic accident prevention facilities such as floodlights.