Busan to Strengthen Food Safety Management at Multi-Use Facilities During Summer Vacation Season

The city of Busan will conduct intensive inspections of hygiene management at 320 food handling establishments within the city’s multi-use facilities, together with 16 districts and counties, from the 22nd to the 26th.

This inspection targets food service establishments handling summer foods like milmyeon, naengmyeon, and sushi restaurants, near popular tourist spots such as beaches, amusement parks, train stations, terminals, and airports.

Key inspection items include checking for expired or improperly labeled products, health certifications, installation of insect screens, absence of price lists, and possible overcharging.

The city also plans to collect samples of milmyeon and naengmyeon to test for contamination by food-poisoning bacteria.