Busan to Strengthen Food Safety Management in Preparation for Chuseok Holidays

Haps Staff

Ahead of the Chuseok holiday, intensive sanitary and quarantine inspections will be conducted for restaurants until September 12 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and food poisoning.

Although the spread of COVID-19 has recently eased somewhat, the infection continues to spread nationwide, with more than 80,000 confirmed cases per day. In addition, as the number of people visiting Busan increases during the Chuseok holiday and the last summer vacation season, and there are concerns about food safety accidents due to high temperatures, the city has launched an intensive inspection of hygiene and quarantine.

Until the 12th, the city will intensively inspect hygiene and quarantine rules at 61,500 places including major cemeteries and famous restaurants, downtown areas, tourist destinations, restaurants, and cafes near foreigner densely populated areas, and promote food poisoning prevention. 

About 670 people, including city and gu/gun officials, consumer food sanitation inspectors, and business associations (associations), will participate in the inspection during the day and night.

The main items of inspection are sanitary management of raw materials and use and storage of food that has passed the expiration date, compliance with sanitary handling standards such as wearing a sanitary cap and mask according to the Food Sanitation Act, and whether workers and users wear masks. 

If violations such as not wearing a mask are found as a result of this inspection, measures will be taken in accordance with related regulations such as administrative guidance, imposition of fines, and prosecution.

In addition, the city will operate a rapid response team to actively respond to food safety accidents such as food poisoning during the Chuseok holiday from September 9 to 12.

The city plans to prevent the spread of food poisoning by promptly disseminating the situation and operating an epidemiological investigation team.

