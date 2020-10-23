Busan to Strengthen Safety Management at Local Beaches

The city of Busan announced that it plans to strengthen safety management at the beaches including the uses of advanced technology by 2025.

The city will first hire safety personnel to ensure beach safety, securing additional employment.

Signs for safety accidents including danger zone signs will be reinforced, and PSA will be made to warn of high tides or other water conditions.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries will provide a total of 2.9 billion won in national expenditure to expand the deployment of licensed water rescue personnel currently assigned only to Haeundae and Songjeong to all seven beaches in Busan.

The city also plans to install “intelligent CCTV”, an information and warning broadcasting system. These ‘Intelligent CCTV’ will be installed at Dadaepo Beach and Songdo Beach first in the first half of next year. If proven to be effective, the intelligent CCTVs will be installed at beaches by 2024.