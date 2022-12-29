Busan to Tsushima Ferry Route Not Expected to Resume Until February 2023 at the Earliest

The Busan-Japan waterway, which was cut off due to COVID-19, has been reopened one by one, but the route to Tsushima is expected to take some time due to problems such as preparing a quarantine system.

According to the Busan Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Office, the Busan-Tsushima ferry route is expected to resume around February next year at the earliest.

In Tsushima, it is known that procedures such as the installation of facilities and staffing related to quarantine are being delayed. Since it is an island far from the mainland, the industry understands that there is a problem that quarantine personnel has to come over from Fukuoka.

Passenger ship operations to Japan from Busan were completely suspended in April 2020 and resumed sequentially from last month after the government’s action to resume operations on October 24 this year.

Following Fukuoka and Osaka, the Shimonoseki route also started operating on the 16th, and currently, only the Tsushima route remains.

Even if the Tsushima waterway is reopened, the number of passenger boats traveling between Busan and Tsushima is expected to be less than before COVID-19.

Currently, there are three shipping companies that have routes to Tsushima: Starline, Sunstarline, and Mirae Express. Among them, if the Tsushima route is resumed in the future, Starline’s Ninaho and Sunstarline’s Pan Star Tsushima Link are expected to travel between Tsushima City’s Hitakatsu Port and Busan Port.

The Ninaho returned to the Tsushima route in 2020 and operated the Namhae route, and recently received the Tsushima route again. Pan Star Tsushima Link obtained the Tsushima route license around September of this year. Mirae Express’ Koby is currently in the state of requesting operation.

Before COVID-19, there were a total of six shipping companies operating the Tsushima route, including five national carriers and one Japanese.