Busan to Tsushima Izuhara Route Resumes

Panstar Group’s high-speed ship, Panstar Tsushima Link, has resumed the route from Busan to Tsushima Izuhara.

Operating every Tuesday and Thursday, the Panstar Tsushima Link departs from Busan Port International Passenger Terminal at 8:40 a.m. and from Izuhara at 3:30 p.m.

The duration from Busan to Izuhara clocked in at approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes, an hour longer than the Hitakatsu route.

Weekday fares were set at 110,000 won, while weekend fares were priced at 130,000 won.

Izuhara, nestled near Tsushima’s downtown area, was once the preferred route for travelers before the onset of COVID-19.

With the introduction of the Izuhara route, Panstar Group adjusted its operations on the existing Busan-Hitakatsu route, which now operates only on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Departing from Busan at 8:40 a.m. on designated days, the Hitakatsu route returned from Hitakatsu at 4:30 p.m.

The Panstar Tsushima Link, renowned as the largest and fastest vessel on the Busan-Tsushima route, had served over 160,000 passengers since its inauguration on the Busan-Hitakatsu route on February 25, 2023, until March of this year.

To enhance passenger convenience, Panstar Group launched an online duty-free shop aboard the high-speed ship, offering a range of duty-free products at competitive prices with onboard delivery services.

A kiosk was also installed and operated at the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal counter, with plans for a non-face-to-face ticketing service using kiosks in Tsushima in the near future.