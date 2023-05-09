Busan to Use its Transportation Services to Promote World Expo Bid

Starting from May 10th until September, the city of Busan will introduce a series of specially named transportation services as part of its efforts to promote Busan’s uniqueness and the slogan “BUSAN is Ready!” in order to attract the World Expo 2030 Busan.

The transportation services will consist of 4 city buses, 2 town buses, and 2 subway cars, known as the ‘Busan Marine Bus’ and ‘Metro Marine’ respectively. These vehicles will be deployed strategically during the specified period.

The ‘Busan Marine Bus’ will operate on city bus lines 52, 20, 86, 51, as well as town bus lines Dongnae-gu 7 and Saha-gu 15.

In addition, the ‘Metro Marine’ will have one car operating on subway lines 1 and 2.