Busan to Vaccinate 825,000 Citizens Against COVID-19 in Q2

The city government of Busan will vaccinate 825,000 citizens against COVID-19 during the second quarter starting from April.

Target recipients include residents and employees aged 65 and older at nursing hospitals and nursing facilities; senior citizens aged 65 and older; visitors and employees of COVID-vulnerable facilities; educators and child care workers; patients with certain chronic illnesses; and public health personnel and essential workers.

At the Busanjin-gu vaccine center and six others that open next month, the city will begin administering the Pfizer jabs for 260,000 people including the elderly aged 75 and older, and residents and workers at senior facilities.

AstraZeneca Vaccinations for Over-65 Begin

AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccinations have begun for elderly over 65 years old at nursing hospitals in Busan.

Health authorities said, however, inoculation for the elderly will take a while to complete vaccinations, as vaccination cannot be given to elderly folks all at once if they have underlying diseases.

According to the city’s Health Authority, as of 6 p.m. on the 19th, 19,000 (71.4%) agreed to get vaccination out of 27,854 caregivers and elderly folks from 189 nursing hospitals.

The inoculation program for inpatients aged 65 or older with underlying diseases will have to work differently from the general population, as vaccination timing for each patient will be different.

Accordingly, local nursing hospitals have made sure they have enough time vaccinating the elderly inpatients as they need to monitor the patient’s health status as well.