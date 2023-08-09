Busan to Welcome Swedish and Taiwanese Jamboree Participants for Cultural Exploration

Busan is gearing up to host 897 enthusiastic participants from Sweden and 60 from Taiwan for a captivating cultural experience.

The Busan Tourism Organization revealed that the Swedish visitors will be arriving on the 12th as part of the ’25th World Scout Jamboree.’

Over a span of 4 days and 3 nights, they will be accommodated at the Korea Maritime and Ocean University dormitory in Yeongdo-gu.

The participants will make their way back to Busan after the closing ceremony and concert on the 11th.

Despite unforeseen circumstances that led to a reduced number of participants, Busan is determined to create lasting memories for these visitors.

During their stay in Busan, the Swedish participants will have the opportunity to visit significant sites like the UN Peace Memorial Hall in Nam-gu and the picturesque Yongdusan Park.

The Korea Tourism Organization has thoughtfully extended discounts for various tourist attractions, such as the Busan City Tour Bus, ensuring an enriched experience.

Taiwanese Delegation to Visit From August 12-17

‘Fun Tour’, a travel agency in Busan, will also conduct a Busan tour program for 60 Taiwanese participants from the 12th to the 17th.

This not only serves as an exceptional cultural exchange but also highlights Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

As part of their immersive stay, the participants will enjoy Busan’s iconic destinations, including Haeundae and Gwangalli Beach, Songdo Marine Cable Car, and Busan Tower.

A luncheon hosted by the Busan Tourism Association awaits the participants on the 16th, providing them with a delightful opportunity to savor local cuisine while overlooking Gwangalli Beach.

As Busan continues to extend its warm welcome to global visitors, these initiatives underscore the city’s commitment to fostering cross-cultural connections and creating unforgettable moments.

Last month, a delegation from Sweden and Mexico also visited the city before the start of the Jamboree.