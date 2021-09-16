Image: Haeundae Blue 1/Haeundae Blue Line Park
Busan Tourism Advance Payment Project Plans Getting Underway

Haps Staff

Busan City Office will select an agency to lead Season 2 of the Busan Tourism Advance Payment Project and hold a tourism product briefing session for travel agencies from the 28th.

The ‘Busan Tourism Advance Payment Project’ is the nation’s first win-win model for the local tourism industry in which travel agencies purchase tourism products developed by specialized agencies and sell them to customers.

In Season 1, which was held in June, the tourism products were sold out with the active cooperation of Busan’s representative tourist facilities.

The city and Busan Tourism Organization selected S-S Company as the season 2 planning agency and planned to come up with various tourism products by combining two or more products from the agency and Busan’s representative tourism facility.

 

