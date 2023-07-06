‘Busan Tourism Information Session’ Held in Bangkok With Chef Edward Kwon

The city of Busan recently organized a special ‘Busan Tourism Information Session’ in collaboration with Busan Gourmet Ambassador Edward Kwon.

The session took place during the opening ceremony of a new restaurant in the renowned Kempinski Hotel located in Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, spanning two days from July 4th to 5th.

This informative briefing was proposed by Kempinski, a prestigious hotel in Bangkok, and was spearheaded by Edward Kwon, who holds the esteemed position of being a public relations ambassador for Busan’s gastronomy.

Kwon, previously the chief executive chef at Dubai’s Burj Al Arab, brought his expertise and experience to the event.

The briefing session was complemented by a lavish gala dinner, attended by prominent Thai influencers and local journalists specially invited by the Kempinski Hotel.

The dinner featured a tantalizing 12-course menu, showcasing the flavors of Busan. During the event, the City introduced its key tourism policies for 2023, including screenings of promotional videos, the Busan Visit Pass, and the concept of remote work in Busan’s holiday destinations.

The restaurant itself was themed around Busan, with ingredients unique to the city used as the main components of the dishes.

This aims to provide an authentic taste and highlight the gastronomic appeal of Busan to the citizens of Bangkok.

Additionally, various promotional materials centered around the theme of ‘Busan, the taste of Korean food here’ will be displayed in the restaurant, serving as a vanguard for Busan’s tourism promotion efforts in Thailand.