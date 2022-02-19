Image: Busan Tourism Organization
Travel

Busan Tourism Organization Publishes Online Travel Guidebook for Female Travelers

Haps Staff

The Busan Tourism Organization has published a tourism guidebook for female travelers with the popular application “NomadHer”.

The online publicity booklet has recently been published due to the increase in the number of women traveling alone due to non-face-to-face contact.

Even if you are visiting for the first time, it is possible to travel alone without difficulty.

Travel tips such as food, transportation, and accommodation information are detailed.

The guidebook suggests four themed tour courses and introduces tours and activities.

In addition, it also contains information on recommended food, accommodation, and vegetarian restaurants.

The Busan Guidebook for Solo Travelers is in Korean and English can be downloaded for free from here.

Image: Busan Tourism Organization
Haps Staff
