Busan Tower Closed as Operator Pulls Out of Their Contract

Busan Tower, one of the city’s landmark tourism destinations, is closed to tourists due to accumulating deficits.

The Busan Tourism Organization announced that CJ Foodville, which operated the Busan Tower on a consignment, returned the operation rights due to losses on December 31st of last year.

The number of visitors to the Busan Tower recorded 230,000 in 2017. It increased to 400,000 in 2018 and 415,000 in 2019. But due to the pandemic, the number reached only 93,000 last year.

Built in 1973, the 120-meter tower offers panoramic views of the city. It was remodeled in 2014, and CJ Foodville took over the operations in 2017.

CJ Foodville was contracted to operate the tower until July 2022.

The BTO will look for a new operator and hopes to reopen the tower in March or April.