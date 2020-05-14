Lifestyle

Busan Transportation Corporation Wants All Metro Riders to Wear a Mask

BeFM News

Passengers trying to use the Busan Metro without a mask may be prevented from using public transportation.

Busan Transportation Corporation announced yesterday that they will limit the use of facilities, such as boarding the metro trains, to passengers who do not follow the recommendation to wear a face mask.

The Corporation posted a poster on the use of the city’s metro, which includes five core rules for personal protection, at subway stations and subway cars.

The poster included details that passengers are required to actively cooperate with the working staff’s recommendation to wear a mask and that they be restricted from boarding a train if they do not abide by the staff’s guidance.

According to the poster, passengers should use the next train if the train is full. They must also follow staff recommendations to wear a mask and can be restricted from boarding a train if they fail to do so.

