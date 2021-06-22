‘Busan Travel Incentive’ Program For Vaccinated People Begins Today

The Busan Tourism Organization said that it will implement the ‘Busan Travel Incentive’ system from today for those vaccinated against COVID-19.

Those who are vaccinated can receive a 50% discount on the fares for the Danubi Train, Busan City Tour Bus, and Nakdong River Eco Tour, operated by the Busan Tourism Organization.

Tourists and Busan citizens who have taken their first vaccinations 14 days ago or longer are eligible for the transportation fare discount until the 23rd of next month.

They must present their vaccination certificate or proof of vaccination along with their ID to qualify for discounts.