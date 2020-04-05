Busan City Trivia Returns This Sunday

On Sunday, Busan City Trivia night returns. This monthly event will pit the brainiacs from some of Busan’s finest neighborhoods against one another in a battle of wits.

STARTING TIME: 7:00 sharp

TEAM SIZE: No more than 5 people

ENTRY FEE: 3000 won per player

BASIC FORMAT: There will be 3 main rounds. Each round will have 3 categories, and each category will have 5 questions. There will also be two Beer Bonus rounds (which allow you to win a free pitcher of beer) to keep you occupied while scores are being tallied.

PRIZES:

There will be a Local Prize for the winning team at each bar as well as a City Prize for the team that scores the best in the city.

The Local Prize is all of the money collected from the entry fees. Congrats! You’re rich!

The City Prize is a 30,000 Gift Card at each participating bar. So if you win, your team gets 30,000 at Someday, 30,000 at HQ Gwangan, and 30,000 at Abnormal Taphouse–that’s 90,000 in sweet, delectable booze/food!!!

Trivia will take about 2-3 hours, so it’ll be done early enough for you to rest up for the work week… or you can just keep drinking and bragging about how well you did in the Nation’s Capitals category (NOT AN ACTUAL CATEGORY)!

We are planning to add some more neighborhood bars to the event in the coming months so we can finally answer once and for all what part of town contains the most brilliant ladies and gents!