Busan Tube to Bring Local News for Locals

Haps Staff

The city of Busan will produce and operate a program that conveys various policies and everyday-life news for citizens on the YouTube channel “Busan Tube”.

On the ‘Busan On Air’ segment, airing on Tuesdays and Thursdays, a Busan City representative will be invited to explain new policies.

And the ‘Busan Magazine’ segment, airing every Friday, will deliver cultural news in performances, exhibitions, and festivals, as well as policies related to childcare, welfare, and women.

The ‘Busan Tube’ channel will also hold an event for the  ‘Run Expo 2030 Wrapping Bus’ until March 17 to wish for a successful bid in the World Expo 2030 Busan.

