Busan Tunnel to Face Overnight Traffic Restrictions October 19–29
Image: City of Busan
Busan News

Busan Tunnel to Face Overnight Traffic Restrictions October 19–29

By Haps Staff

Motorists traveling through Busan Tunnel between Yeongju-dong and Daesin-dong should expect overnight traffic restrictions from October 19 to 29 as the city installs a new automated fire safety system.

The construction will take place between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. to minimize disruption during peak commuting hours.

The project involves installing an automated smoke control system that activates ventilation equipment when a fire alarm is triggered, helping prevent the spread of smoke and toxic gases inside the tunnel.

Work will be carried out in two stages for each direction, with initial installation followed by system testing.

From October 19 to 22, both lanes heading from Yeongju-dong toward Daesin-dong will be completely closed overnight. During this period, the two lanes normally used for traffic in the opposite direction will temporarily accommodate vehicles traveling both ways.

The same arrangement will apply during additional testing work from October 27 to 28.

For traffic heading from Daesin-dong toward Yeongju-dong, one lane will be closed overnight from October 22 to 27, followed by further restrictions from October 28 to 29.

During these periods, traffic traveling from Yeongju-dong toward Daesin-dong will operate normally.

City officials said the construction schedule was designed to reduce inconvenience to motorists while improving emergency safety measures inside the tunnel.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution, follow temporary traffic signs and allow additional travel time when passing through the area during the overnight construction periods.

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Haps Staff
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