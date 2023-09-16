Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam Experienced Fourth Highest Summer Temperatures on Record

The summer months of June to August in Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam saw average temperatures 1’C higher than the norm, marking the fourth-highest summer temperatures in recorded history.

The lowest recorded temperature during this period was also 1.1’C higher than usual, securing the second-highest rank in history.

According to the Busan Meteorological Administration, the average summer temperature in Busan was 25.1’C, surpassing the average of 24.1’C by 1.0’C.

The lowest temperature during the same period was 21.6’C, 1.1’C higher than the usual 20.5’C.

A similar occurrence took place in 2013 when both average and minimum summer temperatures were notably elevated, with an average of 25.6’C and a minimum of 22.1’C. This phenomenon can be attributed to strong and warm southerly winds during the rainy season, preventing overnight temperatures from dropping significantly.

The number of days experiencing heat waves and tropical conditions exceeded the annual average of 12.4 days and 8.7 days, with 13.5 days and 10.5 days, respectively.

An official from the Busan Meteorological Administration explained that hot and humid winds swept the region from late June to early July due to the North Pacific high-pressure system. Additionally, the approach of Typhoon ‘Khanun’ from the East China Sea in early August led to rising air currents, further raising temperatures.

This summer also saw frequent and intense rainfall, recording a substantial amount of precipitation.

Seoul received an average of 1,186.6 mm of rainfall, the fourth-highest in history, compared to the usual 774.5 mm.

Additionally, the number of days with 1-hour precipitation exceeding 30 mm reached 3.3, ranking first in history.

In the Bu-Ul-Gyeong region, precipitation during the rainy season ranked as the fourth highest on record, totaling 707.5 mm.

The combination of hot and humid southwest winds, upper-level pressure troughs, and the impact of Typhoon ‘Khanun’ contributed to the heavy rainfall during the rainy season.

The national average temperature for the summer was 24.7’C, one degree higher than the typical 23.7’C, ranking fourth on record.

All monthly averages from June to August exceeded the norm, a phenomenon occurring only three times in the past 51 years, including this year.

While the national average precipitation was 1018.5 mm, it still ranked as the fifth highest on record.

During the rainy season, the average number of rainy days nationwide was 22.1 days, ranking tenth in history.

Despite the significant rainfall, the minimal increase in precipitation days suggests frequent episodes of heavy rain.