Busan, Ulsan, Gyeongnam “Special Union” Establishes the Nation’s First Special Local Government

The establishment of the nation’s first special local government Busan, Ulsan, Gyeongnam “Special Union” has been completed.

The city of Busan City announced that the special association rules prepared by the three provinces were approved by the Ministry of Public Administration and Security on the 18th, and the procedure for establishing a special local government was completed by announcing them.

In order to jointly respond to the crisis of local extinction due to concentration in the metropolitan area, the three cities and provinces of Busan, Ulsan and Gyeongnam agreed to establish a special local government and prepared a protocol through consultations between cities and provinces.

Starting with the resolution of the Busan City Council on the 13th, the Ulsan City Council and the Gyeongnam Provincial Assembly each passed on the 15th.

In the second half of this year, the Special Coalition will go through the preparation process for launching, such as selecting an office location, forming a special association council, forming an executive body, and enacting ordinances and rules.

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, heads of local governments in Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam Province, and Minister Jeon Je-cheol of the Ministry of the Interior and Safety attended the signing event yesterday morning, and 11 department heads and vice-ministers agreed to support special local governments following the completion of the establishment of special local governments and to cooperate with the development of super-regional areas.

The ‘decentralization agreement’ signed is a national task entrusted to a special coalition, such as the establishment of a metropolitan transportation implementation plan, the establishment and operation of the inter-regional express bus system (broad-area BRT), and the designation of general logistics complexes across two or more cities and provinces.

In addition, the ‘Memorandum of Understanding for Joint Cooperation for Super-wide Development’ was established by the Bu/Ul/Gyeong governments and the governments necessary for the promotion of the “Bu/Ul/Gyeong Super-Regional Development Plan” prepared after consultation with the relevant ministries.

It is also planned to accelerate the creation of a one-hour living area in Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam by creating a foundation for nurturing talents by industry and level, establishing a virtuous cycle of human resources and industries, and creating a growth base for strategic industries and expanding road, rail, and public transportation networks to connect them.

After the signing ceremony, the heads of local governments in Bu/Ul/Gyeong attended the Blue House State Council meeting to report the main contents of the Bu/Ul/Gyeong super-regional development plan and to attract government support.

In particular, Bu/Ul/Gyeong are planning to actively secure next year’s budget for the 30 tasks of the first phase of the leading project.