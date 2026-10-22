Busan UN Weeks Returns With Peace Events and Cultural Programs Through November 11

Busan will host the seventh edition of UN Weeks in Busan from October 23 to November 11, bringing together memorial ceremonies, cultural activities, exhibitions and international discussions centered on peace and remembrance.

Held under the theme “From Remembrance to Participation: Creating Peace Together in Busan,” the annual event highlights the city’s connection to the Korean War and its role as the home of the United Nations Memorial Cemetery, the only UN-designated cemetery of its kind in the world.

The program begins with a ceremony commemorating the 81st anniversary of United Nations Day at 11 a.m. on October 23 at the UN Memorial Cemetery.

Busan Mayor Jeon Jae-soo, diplomatic representatives from ten countries whose fallen service members are buried at the cemetery, foreign consular officials, veterans’ organizations and military personnel are expected to attend.

The ceremony will include floral tributes and moments of silence to honor those who served during the Korean War.

From October 22 to 30, the cemetery will also host a display of national flags and chrysanthemums under the theme “Peace Blossomed Together by 22 Nations.”

Several of Busan’s landmarks, including Gwangan Bridge, Busan Cinema Center and Busan Tower, will be illuminated in blue as part of the Peace Light campaign running through October 30.

This year’s program places additional emphasis on public participation.

The interactive “ONE PEACE” program, running from October 16 to November 1, connects the UN Memorial Cemetery with Busan Citizens Park, the former site of the Hialeah U.S. military base.

Visitors can use their smartphones to complete missions and learn about the experiences of UN veterans and Busan’s wartime history. Exhibitions, interactive installations and photo zones will also be available.

The 28th UN Peace Festival and the 2026 Busan Patriotic Culture Festival will take place from October 23 to 25, featuring cultural activities and educational programs related to peace and remembrance.

On October 24, the UN Peace Memorial Hall will host a cultural education event introducing the history and traditions of countries that participated in the Korean War.

The World Peace Forum, scheduled for November 2, will explore the theme “Peace Diplomacy Connecting the World Through K-Culture.”

The forum will feature a keynote address from the chair of the Kim Koo Foundation, discussions involving international organizations and presentations examining how Korean culture can contribute to international cooperation.

Other activities include the UN Peace Road walking event on November 1 and a public remembrance campaign running through November 11.

The commemorations will conclude on November 11 with the annual Turn Toward Busan international memorial ceremony, when participants in South Korea and overseas honor those who died during the Korean War.

A separate appreciation event will also recognize veterans returning to Busan.

Additional heritage tours in Nam-gu are scheduled for November 14 to 29, extending some of the remembrance activities beyond the official UN Weeks period.