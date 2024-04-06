Busan News

Busan Unveils Plan to Revitalize Over 670 Kilometers of Coastline and Riverbanks

A plan for managing the Busan waterfront has been revealed to turn it into a top-notch waterfront city since half of Busan is by the water.

The initiative, outlined in the ‘Busan Waterside Management Basic Plan,’ aims to reinvigorate waterfront spaces, restoring public access and vitality.

Spearheaded by a collaboration with the city’s general designer from Hongik University, innovative design elements will infuse Busan’s unique charm into the urban landscape.

The comprehensive plan prioritizes citizen-centric development, emphasizing open, lively, safe, and healthy waterfronts.

Key strategies include creating inclusive public parks, fostering creative architecture, and enhancing connectivity with central areas.

With implementation underway, Busan is poised to emerge as a model waterside city, blending tradition with innovation to enrich citizens’ lives and elevate its global brand.

The plans are expected to be finished in Q1 of 2025.

