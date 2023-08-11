Busan Unveils Vibrant Night Tour Programs for August to Illuminate the City’s Nightscape

On August 12th, APEC Naru Park will host the ‘Riverside DJing Party’ as part of the night tourism city development project.

The cruise route encompasses iconic landmarks such as the Busan Cinema Center, Gwajeonggyo Bridge, Millakgyo Bridge, Marine City, and Gwangan Bridge.

n enjoy the Suyeonggang River’s charm aboard a city-type cruise ship, offering stunning river and sea views.

Operating thrice on August 12th at 7 pm, 9 pm, and 10 pm, guests ca

A participation fee of 10,000 won includes beer, snacks, and folding mats for advanced applicants.

Notable performers like Noblesse (Classic), JT Family Lee Jin-soo, and Kim Chang-ah will grace the stage.

A series of nighttime “campnic” concerts are scheduled for August 12, August 19, September 9, and October 8.

Returning in August following July’s success, the event offers movies, talks, culinary experiences, and a yacht experience on August 26th and 27th.

Co-organized with Busan Food Film Festa, the program features engaging discussions and tastings. The films ‘

Decision to Break Up’ and ‘Green Book’ will be screened accompanied by insightful conversations.