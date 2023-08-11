Busan Unveils Vibrant Night Tour Programs for August to Illuminate the City’s Nightscape

The city of Busan, in collaboration with the Korea Tourism Organization and the Busan Tourism Organization, has unveiled an exciting lineup of night tour programs set to illuminate the city’s nightscape throughout August.
Events include:
- ‘Riverside DJing Party’ and ‘Midnight Dinner Cruise’ — On August 12th, APEC Naru Park will host the ‘Riverside DJing Party’ as part of the night tourism city development project. The park will transform into an outdoor club with renowned domestic DJs. The Main Stage and Sub Stage performances feature various genres, including hip-hop, EDM, pop, punk, and R&B. Pre-registration is open, with participants receiving complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and light snacks. Participation is free, facilitated through the QR code on event posters.
- ‘Midnight Dinner Cruise’ — Operating thrice on August 12th at 7 pm, 9 pm, and 10 pm, guests can enjoy the Suyeonggang River’s charm aboard a city-type cruise ship, offering stunning river and sea views. The cruise route encompasses iconic landmarks such as the Busan Cinema Center, Gwajeonggyo Bridge, Millakgyo Bridge, Marine City, and Gwangan Bridge.
- ‘Night Music Campnic’ at Dadaepo Beach Park — A series of nighttime “campnic” concerts are scheduled for August 12, August 19, September 9, and October 8. Notable performers like Noblesse (Classic), JT Family Lee Jin-soo, and Kim Chang-ah will grace the stage. A participation fee of 10,000 won includes beer, snacks, and folding mats for advanced applicants.
- ‘Night Food Terrace’ — Returning in August following July’s success, the event offers movies, talks, culinary experiences, and a yacht experience on August 26th and 27th. Co-organized with Busan Food Film Festa, the program features engaging discussions and tastings. The films ‘Decision to Break Up’ and ‘Green Book’ will be screened accompanied by insightful conversations.
- ‘Byeolbada Busan Night Festa’ Continues — ‘Night Music Campnic’ and ‘Night Food Terrace’ are part of the ‘Byeolbada Busan Night Festa’ program. The festivities are set to continue into October, allowing enthusiasts to secure their spots through Visit Busan’s online platform or social network services.
These dynamic initiatives are expected to contribute to Busan’s vibrant nightlife and provide a diverse range of entertainment options for residents and visitors alike.