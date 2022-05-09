Busan Updates 1,050 Tourist Information Signs Around the City

1,050 tourist information signs for districts/guns and urban railroad stations have been replaced with standard information signs.

This maintenance was carried out jointly by the Busan Metropolitan City and the Busan Design Promotion Agency with a total project cost of 2.6 billion won, including 1.3 billion won from the government, as the Busan International Tourism City project selected by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in 2020.

The city conducted a demand survey for districts and counties, newly developed old districts in Busan, and created a unified design for 16 districts and districts. In addition, information signs for Busan Urban Railway Lines 1 to 4 and 9 stations of the Gimhae Light Railway in Busan were replaced or newly installed, and additional tourist information signs were installed near the Busan City Tour Bus stop.

The newly upgraded standard tourist information signs were developed with landmarks for each district and county, and are displayed in 4 languages ​​– Korean, English, Chinese, and Japanese.

They also feature a height application that allows wheelchair users to be able to read them easily, map placement centered on the direction the user is looking at, and a QR code attached to the Visit Busan tourism portal.