Busan Ups its Forest Fire Prevention Response

The city of Busan plans to spend an unprecedented budget of 17.2 billion won to lease two firefighting helicopters and improve forest fire monitoring facilities.

It will also replace three old fire trucks and increase 402 units of fire extinguishing equipment. In addition, it will plant trees that are resistant to flames to build fireproof forests and install portable water tanks.

Ahead of the new year’s sunrise events, the city will also operate a special forest fire countermeasures headquarters, focusing on deploying surveillance personnel.