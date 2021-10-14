‘Busan Vision Awards’ Winners

Around the Cinema Center
The 26th Busan International Film Festival hosted the ‘Busan Vision Awards’ ceremony at Grand Josun Busan on October 14.

NETPAC Award
Recipient: The Apartment with Two Women
Director: Kim Se-in

FIPRESCI Award
Recipient: Seire
Director: Park Kang

Busan Cinephile Award
Recipient: I′m So Sorry
Director: Zhao Liang

CGK Award
Recipient: Chorokbam
Cinematographer: Choo Kyeong-yeob

DGK MEGABOX Award
Recipient: Through My Midwinter
Director: Oh Seongho

Recipient: A Lonely Island in the Distant Sea
Director: Kim Miyoung

Critic b Award
Recipient: Hot in Day, Cold at Night
Director: Park Songyeol

CGV Arthouse Award
Recipient: Chorokbam
Director: Yoon Seo-jin

KBS Independent Film Award
Recipient: Hot in Day, Cold at Night
Director: Park Songyeol

Watcha Award
Recipient: Through My Midwinter
Director: Oh Seongho

Recipient: The Apartment with Two Women
Director: Kim Se-in

Citizen Critics’ Award
Recipient: Chorokbam
Director: Yoon Seo-jin

