‘Busan Vision Awards’ Winners

The 26th Busan International Film Festival hosted the ‘Busan Vision Awards’ ceremony at Grand Josun Busan on October 14.
NETPAC Award
Recipient: The Apartment with Two Women
Director: Kim Se-in
FIPRESCI Award
Recipient: Seire
Director: Park Kang
Busan Cinephile Award
Recipient: I′m So Sorry
Director: Zhao Liang
CGK Award
Recipient: Chorokbam
Cinematographer: Choo Kyeong-yeob
DGK MEGABOX Award
Recipient: Through My Midwinter
Director: Oh Seongho
Recipient: A Lonely Island in the Distant Sea
Director: Kim Miyoung
Critic b Award
Recipient: Hot in Day, Cold at Night
Director: Park Songyeol
CGV Arthouse Award
Recipient: Chorokbam
Director: Yoon Seo-jin
KBS Independent Film Award
Recipient: Hot in Day, Cold at Night
Director: Park Songyeol
Watcha Award
Recipient: Through My Midwinter
Director: Oh Seongho
Recipient: The Apartment with Two Women
Director: Kim Se-in
Citizen Critics’ Award
Recipient: Chorokbam
Director: Yoon Seo-jin