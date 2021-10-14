‘Busan Vision Awards’ Winners

The 26th Busan International Film Festival hosted the ‘Busan Vision Awards’ ceremony at Grand Josun Busan on October 14.

NETPAC Award

Recipient: The Apartment with Two Women

Director: Kim Se-in

FIPRESCI Award

Recipient: Seire

Director: Park Kang

Busan Cinephile Award

Recipient: I′m So Sorry

Director: Zhao Liang

CGK Award

Recipient: Chorokbam

Cinematographer: Choo Kyeong-yeob

DGK MEGABOX Award

Recipient: Through My Midwinter

Director: Oh Seongho

Recipient: A Lonely Island in the Distant Sea

Director: Kim Miyoung

Critic b Award

Recipient: Hot in Day, Cold at Night

Director: Park Songyeol

CGV Arthouse Award

Recipient: Chorokbam

Director: Yoon Seo-jin

KBS Independent Film Award

Recipient: Hot in Day, Cold at Night

Director: Park Songyeol

Watcha Award

Recipient: Through My Midwinter

Director: Oh Seongho

Recipient: The Apartment with Two Women

Director: Kim Se-in

Citizen Critics’ Award

Recipient: Chorokbam

Director: Yoon Seo-jin