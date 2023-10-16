Travel

Busan Voted Top Night Tourism Destination For Domestic Tourists

By Haps Staff

The Busan Tourism Organization revealed Busan’s exceptional performance in the night tourism experience, anticipation, and satisfaction aspects, marking the city as a prominent destination in the recent Korea Tourism Organization survey on night tourism.

With 32% of respondents having engaged in night tourism activities in Busan and 46.3% selecting Busan as their preferred future night tourism spot, the city achieved the highest satisfaction rate at 92.2%.

The survey aimed to invigorate night tourism by assessing its status and visitors’ perceptions in different regions. 1,000 respondents aged 19 or above, who had participated in domestic night tourism within the past three years, participated.

The respondents emphasized the significance of content when selecting a night tourist destination.

Particularly, individuals in their 20s and 30s sought locations offering captivating night photography opportunities, emphasizing exclusive nighttime experiences, including recreational activities and festive night activities.

Given Busan’s maritime-focused infrastructure, featuring yachts and cruises, the city possesses considerable potential for developing night-view content interconnected with its sea and bridges.

Busan’s recent designation as an internationally renowned night tourism city by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, alongside the Korea Tourism Organization, has spurred the development of diverse night tourism programs.

The establishment of the ‘Night Tourism Specialized Cities Council’ in June, comprising Incheon, Tongyeong, Daejeon, Gangneung, Jeonju, and Jinju, further emphasizes collaborative domestic and international marketing initiatives.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

