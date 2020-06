Busan Metropolitan City announced earlier this week that it will promote a project to change seating arrangements at restaurants.

The project is aimed at encouraging restaurants to use tables and chairs as opposed to traditional floor seating for the convenience of some two million foreign tourists that visit Busan annually.

Using a 1 billion won budget, the city will select some 300 restaurants with floor seating and provide up to 3 million won to each restaurant to add tables and chairs.