Busan Wants to Expand Donghae Line Trains With Lotte World Adventure Busan Opening Next Month

The Busan Metropolitan Government has asked KORAIL to expand the number of Donghae Line trains on weekends as the number of passengers has increased significantly since the second stage opened at the end of last year.

In response, KORAIL said it is difficult to immediately increase the trains as increases can only be made when the congestion level is at least 150% and the level on the Donghae Line is currently at 110 percent.

However, after the opening of the Lotte World Adventure Busan next month, the railroad corporation announced that it will monitor the situation and look into increasing weekend trains.