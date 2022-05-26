Busan Water Authority Meets With Navajo Nation to Help Modernize Their Water Project

The Busan Water Authority announced that it has discussed cooperation with delegations from the Navajo Nation, an autonomous territory in the US, to help modernize the territory’s water project.

The Navajo Nation is the largest Native American reservation in the western U.S., which includes territory in Arizona. About 400,000 people live in 71,000 square kilometers, about 70% the size of South Korea’s land.

A delegation of the territory including representative Nathaniel Brown arrived in line with President Joe Biden’s visit to S Korea and visited the Busan Water Authority on Tuesday to listen to discuss cooperation.