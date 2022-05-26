Image: City of Busan
NewsBusan News

Busan Water Authority Meets With Navajo Nation to Help Modernize Their Water Project

BeFM News

The Busan Water Authority announced that it has discussed cooperation with delegations from the Navajo Nation, an autonomous territory in the US, to help modernize the territory’s water project.

The Navajo Nation is the largest Native American reservation in the western U.S., which includes territory in Arizona. About 400,000 people live in 71,000 square kilometers, about 70% the size of South Korea’s land.

A delegation of the territory including representative Nathaniel Brown arrived in line with President Joe Biden’s visit to S Korea and visited the Busan Water Authority on Tuesday to listen to discuss cooperation.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

13th Busan Mayor’s Cup International Surfing/SUP Championship Taking Place This Weekend in Songjeong

Korea Destinations: Five Reasons to Visit Gangneung

Specialized Exhibition for the Film and Video Industries to Take Place at This Year’s BIFF

Encounter with the Buddha: Buddhist Art of Korea

부산시-에어부산, 하늘에서도 2030부산세계박람회를 외치다

Busan
clear sky
19 ° C
19 °
19 °
68 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Thu
19 °
Fri
24 °
Sat
24 °
Sun
23 °
Mon
21 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 