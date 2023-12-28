Image: City of Busan
Busan Welcomes 2024 with Grand “Civil Bell Ringing” Event on New Year’s Eve

By Haps Staff

Yongdusan Park will ring in the new year with the chimes of the Busan Civil Bell wishing for a hopeful and prosperous 2024.

Starting from 6 p.m. on December 31st, a participatory event featuring folk games, the creation of good luck charms, and service booths offering hot packs will be on offer.

In anticipation of large crowds, a cap on the number of attendees — limited to 7,000 — will be enforced to maintain a safe environment.

The event will encompass a diverse array of activities, including a year-end music festival, a countdown to midnight, New Year’s addresses, and a spectacular fireworks display.

Entrance control at the event venue, extended last train hours for subways and buses, and a well-coordinated security plan aim to ensure the safety of all attendees.

Subway services from Nampo-dong to Dadaepo will run until 01:32, and to Nopo until 01:02, ensuring convenient transportation for attendees.

Event Information

Date & Time: January 1st, 2024, at 00:00

Venue: Yongdusan Park

Busan to Discontinue COVID-19 Screening Centers From Sunday

Gudeok Stadium Selected as Candidate Site for an “Urban Regeneration Innovation District”

Duty-Free Perfume Allowance to Rise to 100ml

Sunrise Events Around Gyeongnam Province

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Michelin Guide Seoul&Busan 2024 to be Released in February

