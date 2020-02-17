Lifestyle

Busan WELLFEST Vol.3 Set to Take Place March 21

Haps Staff

WellMi Wellness Solutions are hosting a full-day wellness workshop on Saturday, March 21st.

A few spots are still available for sign-up for this great event.

What is WELLFEST?

Busan WellFEST is a one-day health & wellbeing workshop event that combines multiple wellness sessions with creativity and community spirit. Their sessions vary but often include meditation, chakra healing, yoga, music & art therapy, ecstatic dance, mindful conversation and more.

They invite wellness professionals and specialists from across the world to share their expertise through insightful talks, therapy sessions, masterclasses, and workshops.

Their mission is simply to create opportunities for learning, information sharing, to promote a healthy, happy lifestyle, and to create experiences for those looking to build wellness in their lives.

What will happen on the day?

Our WELLFEST practitioners will guide you through exercises and deliver simple techniques that you can instantly apply to your life to help promote a healthy lifestyle.

These tips and techniques can be applied to your daily life, bit by bit, small changes to make a big difference.

Join them for a workshop of fun, connection, relaxation and learning in a safe and comfortable indoor space, right in the heart of Busan.

This time they’ll be celebrating the Spring Equinox with yoga, movement, meditation and deep connection to self and others. The event will run in English with Korean translation for certain sessions.

Their WellMi Instructors are licensed professionals and are here to make sure your experience is as comfortable as possible. Sessions are designed with each and every body in mind. (Yoga will suit all levels, please inform us in advance of any special requirements/injuries, etc)

WellMi is a registered company. WellMi & all WellMi affiliates, freelance instructors and co-organizations are in no way responsible for your health & safety for the duration of the event. By purchasing a ticket you understand that any injury sustained while attending ‘Busan WellFEST Vol.3’ is your own responsibility and you are thus responsible for any costs incurred as a result of treatment for said injury/illness.

WellMi reserves the right to cancel the event without prior notice, in which case tickets will be fully refunded. Refunds can be requested by emailing [email protected] directly unto 48 hours before the event. Requests made within 48 hours of the event will not be honored, and participants will be required to pay full price.

Event Information

DATE: March 21st, 2020. Saturday
TIME: 9:30 am to 4:30 pm (please arrive ready to start by 9:20 am)
LOCATION: Golden Tulip Haeundae Hotel & Suites, Busan.
322 Haeundaehaebyeon-ro, Jung-dong, Haeundae, Busan, South Korea

CONTENTS: Yoga, body toning, meditation, networking

FEE:
Bank transfer (in KRW only) 35,000 KRW / 40,000 KRW

PayPal – $35.00 / $40.00 USD (please double-check exchange rate before you proceed with payment)
(early bird price 35,000KRW / $35.00 available until Feb 25th, 23:59 KST)

WHO CAN JOIN: Anyone over 16 years old (international age)

PROVIDED: Lunchbox, water, yoga mat rental (request in advance), special gift.

BRING: Yoga mat, blocks (if needed), small towel, full water bottle, snacks (if needed)

Busan WellFEST Vol.3 Lineup

09:30: Welcome & Group Connection Warm-up
10:00: YOGA MALA!
12:30: Yoga Nidra
13:00: Lunch Break (vegan-friendly lunch provided)
14:00: Connect – Group Meditation & Networking
14:40: Total Body Toning
15:20: Break Time
15:40: Onward – A Spring Equinox Vinyasa
16:20: Closing Meditation

Payment can be made online via PayPal (in USD) or via bank transfer (in KRW) at www.wellmi.net

 

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

