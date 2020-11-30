NewsBusan News

Busan Will Temporarily Raise its Social Distancing to the Highest Level — Here’s What it Means

Haps Staff

With a relentless increase in new confirmed cases for COVID-19, Busan city’s acting mayor Byeon Seung-wan called for stricter social distancing rules by tentatively raising it to level three.

Byeon said at the COVID-19 countermeasure briefing held this morning that the city will be under level three social distancing rules until the 3rd of December, the D-day for students taking the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT).

Byeon said that while the current government’s response policy for COVID-19 is in the second phase for the local governments, however, the Busan city government decided to apply the third-level by restricting student access to vulnerable facilities for the new coronavirus and greatly expanding quarantine manpower.

He emphasized mobilizing all possible administrative power starting today until the day of the CSAT exam on December 3rd to contain the spread of infection at all costs for 72 hours.

Level three is the highest of the social distancing scheme where all citizens are advised to stay at home, in principle, to minimize contact with others.

In the last week, there were 170 new confirmed cases in Busan, and the infections are spreading widely, mainly in schools, hospitals, workplaces, and multi-use facilities.

“From today to the day of the University Academic Proficiency Test on December 3rd, we will work with the determination to block COVID-19 for 72 hours through a more enhanced level of quarantine,” the mayor said, appealing for the participation of citizens.

Here’s What it Means

Here is what the city of Busan released this morning.

“We are facing the worst crisis since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in February,” said acting mayor Byeon Seong-wan.

While the city will go under level 3 guidelines for 72 hours beginning at midnight tonight, they also plan to raise social distancing measures to level 2 from midnight until December 14th for two weeks, the same as in the metropolitan area, to stop the spread of COVID-19 through additional quarantine measures.

Below are the guidelines set out for the next 72 hours. No mention of educational facilities was made.

Gatherings at five types of entertainment facilities are prohibited from tomorrow. They include clubs and room salons, entertainment pubs, colatechs, danran pubs, and hunting pocha.

Karaoke rooms, direct sales promotion halls, indoor standing performance halls, indoor sports facilities, and group rooms, reading rooms, and study cafes are prohibited after 21:00.

At restaurants, dining must conclude by 9 p.m., and only takeout and delivery are allowed after that. Cafes are only allowed takeout and delivery during their entire business hours.

At PC rooms and singing practice rooms, the entry of elementary, middle, and high school students is prohibited, and wedding halls and funeral halls are limited to less than 100 people.

Facilities with activities such as Zumba and aerobics, saunas and steam room facilities, lessons with a high probability of splashing such as musical wind instruments and singing in academies and classrooms, and facilities in apartment complexes are also prohibited.

Vocal music, Korean traditional music, practical music, and singing classes — All lessons operated by academies, classrooms, and cultural centers are prohibited. However, classes for college entrance examinations are excluded in consideration of the 2021 college entrance exam schedule.

Year-end and New Year’s events and parties organized in accommodation facilities such as hotels, party rooms, and guest houses are also prohibited.

Transportation

From the 3rd, to reduce nighttime activities that are vulnerable to infection, the four metro subway lines and city buses will begin to reduce operations by 20% after 10 p.m.

As international flights from Gimhae Airport resume from the 3rd, the airport corporation, quarantine stations, and other related organizations and the international flight quarantine management system will be managed thoroughly.

Festivals

Events and festivals such as the Light Festival scheduled at the end of the year will be canceled or postponed.

Hospitals

As the number of confirmed surges, a lack of hospital beds is becoming a large concern in Busan.

Currently, the city’s operating bed has reached a situation where it is not possible to receive patients at some hospitals.

The city of Busan has decided to transfer patients to the Daegu Medical Center after consultation with the city of Daegu and secured 94 beds. It plans to move all of the existing patients at the Busan Medical Center, and prepare a 170-room life treatment center in Gyeongnam area as quickly as possible.

Preparations will be completed within this week so that more than 120 mildly ill patients can enter the dormitory of the Busan Human Resources Development Center located in Buk-gu, and are actively working on preparing additional life treatment centers.

More Reading

What Level 2 Social Distancing Means in Busan

BeFM News contributed to this report.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Busan to Jointly Host “16th Korea Youth Festival” Next Month

BeFM News -
The city of Busan announced that it will jointly host the 16th Korea Youth Expo, the largest youth festival in Korea, from the 10th to the 12th of next month with the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.
Read more
News

Canadian Embassy Postpones This Week’s Scheduled Jeonju Consular Services

Haps Staff -
The Candian Embassy in Seoul has announced that it will postpone the consular services event in Jeonju scheduled for December 3-4.
Read more
Busan News

Winter Temps to be Colder and Drier than Last Year in Southeast Korea

Haps Staff -
Temperatures this winter in the southeastern regions of Korea will be cooler than last year according to predictions from local weather authorities.
Read more
News

Changwon Raises its Social Distancing Measures to Level 2 Today

Haps Staff -
The city of Changwon has raised its social distancing to level 2 from midnight today.
Read more
Busan News

Busan’s Education Office to Apply Level 2 Social Distancing Measures From Monday

BeFM News -
The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education will apply level 2 social distancing at all kindergartens and elementary, middle, high, and special education schools starting next Monday.
Read more
Busan News

All Public Facilities In Gijang-gun to be Closed Temporarily From Today

BeFM News -
Due to the re-proliferation of COVID19, Busan’s Gijang-gun office has decided to completely stop operating all public facilities from today.
Read more

The Latest

Busan Will Temporarily Raise its Social Distancing to the Highest Level — Here’s What it Means

Busan News Haps Staff -
Here are the guidelines set out for the next 72 hours in the city of Busan.
Read more

Gyeongju Named to Nat Geo’s “Cultural and Historical Journeys to Undertake in 2021”

Travel Haps Staff -
Gyeongju has made the 2021 National Geographic "2021 Destinations on the Rise" list as one of the top places in the world to explore a cultural and historic journey.
Read more

HQ Announces Winter Drink Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli has announced this year's "Winter Drink Specials".
Read more

Busan to Jointly Host “16th Korea Youth Festival” Next Month

Busan News BeFM News -
The city of Busan announced that it will jointly host the 16th Korea Youth Expo, the largest youth festival in Korea, from the 10th to the 12th of next month with the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: November 30 – December 6

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more

Canadian Embassy Postpones This Week’s Scheduled Jeonju Consular Services

News Haps Staff -
The Candian Embassy in Seoul has announced that it will postpone the consular services event in Jeonju scheduled for December 3-4.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
8 ° C
8 °
8 °
28 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Mon
8 °
Tue
10 °
Wed
12 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
8 °

Dine & Drink

HQ Announces Winter Drink Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli has announced this year's "Winter Drink Specials".
Read more

This Weekend’s Annual HQ Bar Chili Cook-Off is Postponed

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ has announced that the Chili Cook-off scheduled for this Sunday afternoon has been postponed due to COVID concerns.
Read more

Nongshim Hotel’s Ristorante Holding “Special Combo Event”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Nongshim Hotel's Italian restaurant Ristorante is holding a "Special Combo" event until the end of the month.
Read more

Subway’s Winter Collection Offers Deals on Three Great Sandwiches

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Subway Korea is offering special prices on three of its popular sandwiches during its "Holiday Winter Collection" promotion.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 