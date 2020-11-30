Busan Will Temporarily Raise its Social Distancing to the Highest Level — Here’s What it Means

With a relentless increase in new confirmed cases for COVID-19, Busan city’s acting mayor Byeon Seung-wan called for stricter social distancing rules by tentatively raising it to level three.

Byeon said at the COVID-19 countermeasure briefing held this morning that the city will be under level three social distancing rules until the 3rd of December, the D-day for students taking the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT).

Byeon said that while the current government’s response policy for COVID-19 is in the second phase for the local governments, however, the Busan city government decided to apply the third-level by restricting student access to vulnerable facilities for the new coronavirus and greatly expanding quarantine manpower.

He emphasized mobilizing all possible administrative power starting today until the day of the CSAT exam on December 3rd to contain the spread of infection at all costs for 72 hours.

Level three is the highest of the social distancing scheme where all citizens are advised to stay at home, in principle, to minimize contact with others.

In the last week, there were 170 new confirmed cases in Busan, and the infections are spreading widely, mainly in schools, hospitals, workplaces, and multi-use facilities.

“From today to the day of the University Academic Proficiency Test on December 3rd, we will work with the determination to block COVID-19 for 72 hours through a more enhanced level of quarantine,” the mayor said, appealing for the participation of citizens.

“We are facing the worst crisis since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in February,” said acting mayor Byeon Seong-wan.

While the city will go under level 3 guidelines for 72 hours beginning at midnight tonight, they also plan to raise social distancing measures to level 2 from midnight until December 14th for two weeks, the same as in the metropolitan area, to stop the spread of COVID-19 through additional quarantine measures.

Below are the guidelines set out for the next 72 hours. No mention of educational facilities was made.

Gatherings at five types of entertainment facilities are prohibited from tomorrow. They include clubs and room salons, entertainment pubs, colatechs, danran pubs, and hunting pocha.

Karaoke rooms, direct sales promotion halls, indoor standing performance halls, indoor sports facilities, and group rooms, reading rooms, and study cafes are prohibited after 21:00.

At restaurants, dining must conclude by 9 p.m., and only takeout and delivery are allowed after that. Cafes are only allowed takeout and delivery during their entire business hours.

At PC rooms and singing practice rooms, the entry of elementary, middle, and high school students is prohibited, and wedding halls and funeral halls are limited to less than 100 people.

Facilities with activities such as Zumba and aerobics, saunas and steam room facilities, lessons with a high probability of splashing such as musical wind instruments and singing in academies and classrooms, and facilities in apartment complexes are also prohibited.

Vocal music, Korean traditional music, practical music, and singing classes — All lessons operated by academies, classrooms, and cultural centers are prohibited. However, classes for college entrance examinations are excluded in consideration of the 2021 college entrance exam schedule.

Year-end and New Year’s events and parties organized in accommodation facilities such as hotels, party rooms, and guest houses are also prohibited.

Transportation

From the 3rd, to reduce nighttime activities that are vulnerable to infection, the four metro subway lines and city buses will begin to reduce operations by 20% after 10 p.m.

As international flights from Gimhae Airport resume from the 3rd, the airport corporation, quarantine stations, and other related organizations and the international flight quarantine management system will be managed thoroughly.

Festivals

Events and festivals such as the Light Festival scheduled at the end of the year will be canceled or postponed.

Hospitals

As the number of confirmed surges, a lack of hospital beds is becoming a large concern in Busan.

Currently, the city’s operating bed has reached a situation where it is not possible to receive patients at some hospitals.

The city of Busan has decided to transfer patients to the Daegu Medical Center after consultation with the city of Daegu and secured 94 beds. It plans to move all of the existing patients at the Busan Medical Center, and prepare a 170-room life treatment center in Gyeongnam area as quickly as possible.

Preparations will be completed within this week so that more than 120 mildly ill patients can enter the dormitory of the Busan Human Resources Development Center located in Buk-gu, and are actively working on preparing additional life treatment centers.

