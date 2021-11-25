Busan Wins 2024 World Table Tennis Championships Bid

Busan has once again been named the host of the 2024 World Table Tennis Championships. at the International Table Tennis Federation general meeting held at the Hilton Hotel in Houston, USA.

It was set to host the event in 2020, but it was postponed three times and eventually canceled due to COVID-19.

This is the fruit of the active bid activities of the city of Busan and the Korea Table Tennis Association.

Among the five countries that challenged the bid, Portugal and Sweden announced their intention to withdraw immediately before the online vote, and India announced their intention to withdraw from the competition. They declared their support for Busan, and as a result of a close battle with Argentina, Busan was finally confirmed by an overwhelming 97 to 46 votes through member states’ votes.

After submitting a letter of intent to bid to the International Table Tennis Federation in May to bid for the 2024 World Table Tennis Championships, Busan City started a feasibility study research service in July and submitted a bid application to the International Table Tennis Federation.

In response to the online due diligence of the Table Tennis Federation and the online bidding PT for selection of the final candidate site in November, it actively engaged with the Korea Table Tennis Association. In addition, in order to secure national funding, the International Event Hosting Plan was submitted to the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism in October to be reviewed for hosting international competitions.

World Class Table Tennis Coming to Busan

The World Table Tennis Championships is a competition comparable to the World Cup, in which 2,000 officials and players from 100 countries participate, the most in a single event.

A team event will be held, and the 2024 World Table Tennis Championships will be held as a men’s and women’s team event.

The 2024 World Table Tennis Championship not only draws attention as a prelude to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, but also maximizes the brand image of Busan with the participation of a large number of world-class players, and provides accommodation for domestic and foreign table tennis enthusiasts to visit Busan.

Tourism and shopping are expected to greatly contribute to the revitalization of the local economy that has suffered from COVID-19.

The city of Busan is expected to create a new table tennis boom by hosting Korea’s first World Table Tennis Championships in 2024, which is expected to be an opportunity to develop not only Korean table tennis but also world table tennis.