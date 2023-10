Busan has achieved the top ranking for “Summer Vacation Satisfaction” for the first time this year.

Jeju Island, which held the number one spot continuously since the survey began in 2016, dropped to 4th place, trailing behind Gangwon and Jeonnam.

The travel research organization, Consumer Insight, has been conducting a annual surveys since 2016, targeting over 25,000 respondents.

They evaluate 10 detailed criteria, including ‘attraction of the destination’ and ‘comfort of the environment.’