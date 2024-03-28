Busan Witnesses Record Low Births in January 2024

In a concerning trend, the number of newborns in Busan during the initial month of the year hit an all-time low, marking a 12.5% decrease compared to the previous year, according to data from Statistics Korea’s ‘Population Trends for January 2024’.

With only 1,144 births recorded, this figure represents the lowest January count since statistical tracking began in 1981, reflecting seasonal patterns typically compared year-on-year.

Busan’s birth rate decline surpassed the nationwide average (-7.7%), with the country witnessing a drop from 23,230 births in January last year to 21,442 this year. Daejeon (3.2%) and North Chungcheong Province (4.6%) were the sole regions to register an increase in births among the 17 cities and provinces.

The number of deaths in Busan decreased slightly by 1.1% to 2,388 compared to the same month last year, resulting in a natural population decline of 1,244 individuals, the highest January figure since 2018. This decline is attributed to a significant reduction in births, despite a decrease in deaths.

The crude birth rate, measuring births per 1,000 people, stood at a mere 4.1, the lowest among the eight special and metropolitan cities, while the crude death rate was the highest at 8.6 individuals per 1,000.

Marriage rates saw a notable uptick in Busan, rising by 19.1% to 1,137 marriages compared to January last year, while divorces increased modestly by 3.5%.

In a separate report, Statistics Korea revealed a notable net outflow of 1,429 individuals from Busan between January and February 2024, significantly higher than the previous year’s figure of 284 individuals.

Specifically, February witnessed a reversal from a net inflow of 336 people last year to a net outflow of 366 individuals this year, further exacerbating population decline concerns in the city.