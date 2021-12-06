Busan Women’s Culture Center 2021 Student Art Exhibition and Presentation Runs December 14-16

Busan Women’s Culture Center announced that it will hold the ‘2021 Student Art Exhibition and Presentation’ at the Women’s Cultural Center for three days from December 14 to December 16.

This exhibition will be held for the first time in two years due to the spread of COVID-19.

The event consisted of an exhibition of the works of students in 13 classes, including calligraphy and hanbok, and presentations of works in 5 classes, including pungmulnori and plays.

Although many works could not be exhibited this year due to the reduced operation of the culture classroom due to the spread of COVID-19, the lobby on the first floor and the entire second floor were decorated as exhibition halls by taking advantage of the characteristics of each course.

It is expected to be carried out on a minimal scale, wishing for a new 2022 through overcoming COVID-19 and recovering in stages.

In addition, event participants can experience calligraphy, ribbon art, and cloth art classes through three experience booths in the folklore data room on the second floor.

“There were numerous variables such as closing and opening of classes due to Corona 19, but through this event, you can see the works of passion and sincerity of the students who overcame them in one place. I would like to ask you to attend,” Kim Jeong-hee, director of Busan Women’s Center said.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Cultural Center runs about 360 cultural classroom lectures every year in the fields of traditional culture, cuisine, modern life, and language, and continues to conduct volunteer activities for the culturally underprivileged class. In addition, it is contributing to the development of local culture and society by operating the Metropolitan Women’s New Employment Center for gender equality and customized programs for happy families.